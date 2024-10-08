CHAOS INVOCATION stellt neuen Song vor

Heute enthüllen die deutschen Black Metaller CHAOS INVOCATION das neue Video 'This World Wants Us Dead'. Der Track ist die zweite Veröffentlichung aus dem mit Spannung erwarteten fünften Album "Wherever We Roam...", das am 8. November international über AOP Records veröffentlicht wird.

This World Wants Us Dead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47Rwxo9rONo