CHALICE - Neuer Song und neues Album
Die finnische Heavy Metal-Band CHALICE hat ihr zweites Album "Divine Spear" betitelt, das am 27. Februar über Dying Victims Productions erscheint. Bei uns könnt ihr jetzt den Visualizer zur ersten Single 'Dwell Of A Stellar Trance' ansehen.
Dwell Of A Stellar Trance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=la_6oQ8FSsI
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- chalice dwell of a stellar trance divine spear dying victims productions
