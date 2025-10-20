CEPHEIDAE VARIABLE mit stürmischem Playthrough
Kommentieren
20.10.2025 | 22:47
Das Prog-Metal-Projekt CEPHEIDAE VARIABLE aus Kanada hat ein Playthrough seiner aktuellen, digitalen Single 'The Waiting Storm' veröffentlicht, einer Auskopplung des Albums "Primordial Reverie", das für den 7. November angekündigt ist.
Das Prog-Metal-Projekt CEPHEIDAE VARIABLE aus Kanada hat ein Playthrough seiner aktuellen, digitalen Single 'The Waiting Storm' veröffentlicht, einer Auskopplung des Albums "Primordial Reverie", das für den 7. November angekündigt ist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohvtVeir32g
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- cepheidae variable primordial reverie the waiting storm playthrough
0 Kommentare