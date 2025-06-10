BRUCE DICKINSON: Neue Bälle
Mit "More Balls To Picasso" erscheint am 25. Juli eine überarbeitete und erneuerte Version von BRUCE DICKINSONs 1994er Album "Balls To Picasso".
Teilweise neu aufgenommen, teilweise neu abgemischt erfährt das zweite Soloalbum des IRON MAIDEN-Sängers also nun eine sehr geschmackvolle Frischzellenkur.
Das Album enthält dazu zwei bisher unveröffentlichte Live-Tracks aus dem Studio 'Gods Of War' und 'Shoot All The Clowns'. Das Album wird ab 25. Juli 2025 als Splatter-Vinyl-Doppelalbum und als CD-Album mit Tri-Panel-Digisleeve erhältlich sein.
Anbei die Trackliste
01. Cyclops
02. Hell No
03. Gods Of War
04. 1000 Points Of Light
05. Laughing In The Hiding Bush
06. Change Of Heart
07. Shoot All The Clowns
08. Fire
09. Sacred Cowboys
10. Tears Of The Dragon
11. Gods Of War (Live in the Studio)*
12. Shoot All The Clowns (Live in the Studio)*
* bisher unveröffentlicht
