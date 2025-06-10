BRUCE DICKINSON: Neue Bälle

Mit "More Balls To Picasso" erscheint am 25. Juli eine überarbeitete und erneuerte Version von BRUCE DICKINSONs 1994er Album "Balls To Picasso".

Teilweise neu aufgenommen, teilweise neu abgemischt erfährt das zweite Soloalbum des IRON MAIDEN-Sängers also nun eine sehr geschmackvolle Frischzellenkur.

Das Album enthält dazu zwei bisher unveröffentlichte Live-Tracks aus dem Studio  'Gods Of War' und 'Shoot All The Clowns'. Das Album wird ab 25. Juli 2025 als Splatter-Vinyl-Doppelalbum und als CD-Album mit Tri-Panel-Digisleeve erhältlich sein.

Anbei die Trackliste

01. Cyclops

02. Hell No

03. Gods Of War

04. 1000 Points Of Light

05. Laughing In The Hiding Bush

06. Change Of Heart

07. Shoot All The Clowns

08. Fire

09. Sacred Cowboys

10. Tears Of The Dragon

11. Gods Of War (Live in the Studio)*

12. Shoot All The Clowns (Live in the Studio)*

* bisher unveröffentlicht