BONJOUR TRISTESSE kündigt neues Album an

Die Platte "The World Without Us" der deutschen Black Metaller erscheint am 18. Oktober via Supreme Chaos Records auf CD, Vinyl, Tape und digital. Die erste Single 'Running On Emptiness' ist bereits online.

Album-Trackliste:

1. Running On Emptiness

2. Lightbearer

3. The World Without Us

4. Against The Grain

5. The Great Catastrophe