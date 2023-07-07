BLACK PESTILENCE: Neues Video
07.07.2023 | 22:52
Am 8. September soll das neue Album "Chaotic Wisdom" der Extreme-Metal-Band BLACK PESTILENCE aus Kanada erscheinen. Heute ging das Video der ersten, digitalen Single 'The Devil's Connection' online.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- black pestilence chaotic wisdom the devils connection
