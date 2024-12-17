BATTLECREEK zeigt neues Video

Aus dem, dieses Jahr erschienen, Album "Maze of the Mind" hat BATTLECREEK nun ein neues Video bei Youtube online gestellt. Der Song 'Thou shalt not kill' ist einer von insgesamt zwölf Tracks des Langspielers, welcher bereits am 11.04.2024 vie MDD Records erschienen ist.

"Maze of the Mind"

1 Implosion of the Sun

2 King of Rats

3 Maze of the Mind

4 Knockout in the First Round

5 The Cords of Death (Intro)

6 Thou shalt not kill

7 Slaves to the virtual God

8 Granvilles Hammer

9 ⁠ to the Gallows (Intro)

10 Pleasures of the Hangman

11 Border Patrol

12 Goliaths Revenge