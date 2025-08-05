AVERSIONS CROWN veröffentlicht neue Single

Von der bei Nuclear Blast erschienen EP "A Voice From The Outer Dark" hat AVERSIONS CROWN mit 'Castigation Choir' eine weiter Single veröffentlicht.



AVERSIONS CROWN Chris Cougan kommentiert:

" 'Castigation Choir' ist AVERSIONS CROWN in seiner wildesten Form. Rhythmisch gnadenlos und thematisch apokalyptisch. Es gibt den Ton für "A Voice From The Outer Dark" vor, wir haben uns noch tiefer in die Düsternis und Brutalität vorgewagt, und diese EP ist erst der Anfang."



"A Voice From The Outer Dark-EP" Trackliste:



1. A Voice From The Outer Dark

2. Deathbed Lamentations

3. Castigation Choir



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMClRGxccrY

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: aversions crown a voice from the outer dark ep castigation choir