AURO CONTROL ist nicht allein

17.05.2024 | 22:07
Der Videoclip der digitalen Single 'Not Alone' der Power-Prog-Formation AURO CONTROL mit einem Gastauftritt von Jeff Scott Soto ist online. Das Stück ist vom Album "The Harp".
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- auro control the harp not alone jeff scott soto
