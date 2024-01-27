APOCALYPTICA: Live-Video zu 'Deathzone'
27.01.2024 | 15:44
Vor 19 Jahren veröffentlichte APOCALYPTICA mit "Apocalyptica" ihr fünftes Studioalbum, welches den Track 'Deathzone' enthält. Seht hier jetzt eine spezielle Version, aufgenommen 2021 in Helsinki in der St. John's Church.
Deathzone - Sacra (Live in Helsinki - St. Johns Church)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkmsxKnT9bs
