AMUSE TO DEATH: EP draußen
08.11.2024 | 22:28
Die deutsche Band AMUSE TO DEATH spielt eine Verbindung von Swing und Death Metal. Heute ist ihre EP "Phantasmagoria" erschienen. Das Video von 'Blacktoothgrin' ist online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RUw6a2BmeQ
