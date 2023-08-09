ALICE COOPER läd zur Show ein

Das neue Album von ALICE COOPER "Road" erscheint am 25. August 2023 auf earMUSIC und heute läd uns ALICE COOPER mit 'Welcome to the Show' ein, an seiner Show teilzunehmen. Wer Alice kennt, weiß, dass es immer ein Erlebnis ist. Also, nehmt die Einladung an!



Welcome to the Show







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kPwthBHgnU

