ABOVE US THE WAVES: Neuer Song komplettiert die

Die griechische Post-Hardcore-/Metalcore-Truppe ABOVE US THE WAVES hat diese Woche den Titeltrack ihrer neuen EP "Counting Seasons" veröffentlicht. Damit ist der Kurzspieler komplett. Physisch wird die EP nicht verfügbar sein, auf der offiziellen Bandcamp-Seite sind die vier Kleinode zum Glück erhältlich.

Quelle: Official Facebook Bandpage Redakteur: Timon Krause Tags: above us the waves counting seasons ep