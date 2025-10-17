ABOVE US THE WAVES: Neuer Song komplettiert die "Counting Seasons"-EP.
17.10.2025 | 22:05
Die griechische Post-Hardcore-/Metalcore-Truppe ABOVE US THE WAVES hat diese Woche den Titeltrack ihrer neuen EP "Counting Seasons" veröffentlicht. Damit ist der Kurzspieler komplett. Physisch wird die EP nicht verfügbar sein, auf der offiziellen Bandcamp-Seite sind die vier Kleinode zum Glück erhältlich.
