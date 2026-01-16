ABIGAIL auf Europatour
Die japanische Black/Thrash-Metal-Institution ABIGAIL kehrt nach Europa zurück. Anlass ist das 30-jährige Jubiläum des Debütalbums "Intercourse & Lust", das im Rahmen einer speziellen Tour gefeiert wird.
Als Special Guest ist ANTAGONIZÖR mit dabei ein junges Black/Thrash-Trio aus Florida (USA), das sich zuletzt beim "KEEP IT TRUE"-FESTIVAL erstmals einem größeren europäischen Publikum präsentierte.
Hier die Tourtermine:
20/05.26 Austria, Salzburg, Rockhouse
21/05.26 Czech Republic, Ostrava, Barrak
22/05.26 Austria, Wien, Escape
25/05.26 Belgium, Diest, Hell
26/05.26 Germany, Frankfurt, Ponyhof
27/05.26 Germany, Oldenburg, MTS
28/05.26 Germany, Hamburg, Bambi Galore
29/05.26 Denmark, Secret Location
30/05.26 Sweden, Alvesta, Muskelrock
31/05.26 Sweden, Gothenburg, The Abyss
