ABIGAIL auf Europatour

Die japanische Black/Thrash-Metal-Institution ABIGAIL kehrt nach Europa zurück. Anlass ist das 30-jährige Jubiläum des Debütalbums "Intercourse & Lust", das im Rahmen einer speziellen Tour gefeiert wird.

Als Special Guest ist ANTAGONIZÖR mit dabei  ein junges Black/Thrash-Trio aus Florida (USA), das sich zuletzt beim "KEEP IT TRUE"-FESTIVAL erstmals einem größeren europäischen Publikum präsentierte.



Hier die Tourtermine:



20/05.26 Austria, Salzburg, Rockhouse

21/05.26 Czech Republic, Ostrava, Barrak

22/05.26 Austria, Wien, Escape

25/05.26 Belgium, Diest, Hell

26/05.26 Germany, Frankfurt, Ponyhof

27/05.26 Germany, Oldenburg, MTS

28/05.26 Germany, Hamburg, Bambi Galore

29/05.26 Denmark, Secret Location

30/05.26 Sweden, Alvesta, Muskelrock

31/05.26 Sweden, Gothenburg, The Abyss