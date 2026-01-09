Zweites Album und neuer Song von AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR
09.01.2026 | 21:04
Das englische Trio AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR steht für eine rabenschwarze Mischung aus Heavy, Speed und Thrash Metal, auch auf dem zweiten Album "Come Creeping Fiends", das am 27. März bei Dying Victims Productions erscheint.
Mit dem Visualizer zu 'Dead Undead' stellen wir euch nun den ersten Song daraus vor:
Dead Undead
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2gGG0z7y0Y
