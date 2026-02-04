ZEPTER: Neue Single veröffentlicht

Die österreichische Heavy-Metal-Band ZEPTER wird am 20.02.2026 ihr gleichnamiges Debütalbum "Zepter" via High Roller Records veröffentlichen.

Nun hat die Band mit dem Song 'The Lords' einen weiteren Vorgeschmack vom Debütwerk herausgebracht.



Bereits im Vorfeld sind die Stücke 'Slasher On The Highway' und 'Dark Angels' veröffentlicht worden.



Sänger und Gitarrist Lukas sagt zum Debütwerk: "Authentic heavy metal of the old school, with lots of catchy hooks and tasty twin-guitar harmony parts. It should come across like a mixture of Thin Lizzy and UFO of the Schenker era, combined with elements of early speed metal by the likes of Acid and Slayer, as if they had been already around in 1978."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Slasher On The Highway

2. Everlasting

3. The Slayer

4. Hit The Streets

5. The Exterminator

6. Dark Angels

7. Lonely Night (SCREEM-Cover)

8. The Lords



Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tVxFkkSBDQ