Witzige Weihnachtsgrüße von VANTABLACK WARSHIP
Kommentieren
09.11.2023 | 22:51
Die kanadische Metalband VANTABLACK WARSHIP hat ein Cover des Oldies 'All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)' zum Sampler "Noel In Extremis II" beigesteuert. Ein Audioclip ist seit heute online.
Die kanadische Metalband VANTABLACK WARSHIP hat ein Cover des Oldies 'All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)' zum Sampler "Noel In Extremis II" beigesteuert. Ein Audioclip ist seit heute online.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- vantablack warship all i want for christmas is my two front teeth noel in extremis ii
0 Kommentare