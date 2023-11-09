Witzige Weihnachtsgrüße von VANTABLACK WARSHIP

Die kanadische Metalband VANTABLACK WARSHIP hat ein Cover des Oldies 'All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)' zum Sampler "Noel In Extremis II" beigesteuert. Ein Audioclip ist seit heute online.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: vantablack warship all i want for christmas is my two front teeth noel in extremis ii