WRETCHED und der Verfall

Die Deathcore/Death Metal-Truppe WRETCHED hat für den 17.10.2025 ihr fünftes Studioalbum angekündigt. "Decay" wird via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht werden und präsentiert sich vorab mit 'Radiance' auf YouTube.







"Decay" Trackliste:





01. Decay

02. Malus Incarnate

03. The Royal Body

04. The Crimson Sky

05. Radiance

06. Clairvoyance

07. The Mortal Line

08. Behind the Glass

09. Lights

10. The Golden Tide

11. Blackout

12. The Golden Skyway







Radiance (Lyric Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9mKL1z6bgo

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: wretched decay radiance