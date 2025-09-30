WRETCHED und der Verfall
30.09.2025 | 17:37
Die Deathcore/Death Metal-Truppe WRETCHED hat für den 17.10.2025 ihr fünftes Studioalbum angekündigt. "Decay" wird via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht werden und präsentiert sich vorab mit 'Radiance' auf YouTube.
"Decay" Trackliste:
01. Decay
02. Malus Incarnate
03. The Royal Body
04. The Crimson Sky
05. Radiance
06. Clairvoyance
07. The Mortal Line
08. Behind the Glass
09. Lights
10. The Golden Tide
11. Blackout
12. The Golden Skyway
Radiance (Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9mKL1z6bgo
