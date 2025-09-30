Full Rewind Festival 2026 mit erster großen Bandwelle
Kommentieren
30.09.2025 | 18:20
Nachdem bereits die Meldoic-Deathmetal-Institution IN FLAMES bestätigt wurde, hat die Crew des Full Rewind-Festivals nun weitere Bands bekannt gegeben. Wider einmal liest sich das Billing wie eine Wunschliste.
Nachdem bereits die Meldoic-Deathmetal-Institution IN FLAMES bestätigt wurde, hat die Crew des Full Rewind-Festivals nun weitere Bands bekannt gegeben. Wider einmal liest sich das Billing wie eine Wunschliste.
Bisher bestätigte Bands:
IN FLAMES
CALIBAN
MADBALL
GHØSTKID
RAWSIDE
NORNIR
PARTY-CANNON
Das Festival findet vom 30.07. bis 01.08.2026 auf dem Flugplatz Roitzschjora statt.
Tickets gibt es auf der offiziellen Homepage des Festivals.
- Quelle:
- Full Rewind Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- full rewind
0 Kommentare