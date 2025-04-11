WITHIN DESTRUCTION: Neues Album

Die slowenische Cyber-Metal-Band WITHIN DESTRUCTION hat heute, am 11.04.2025, ihr neues Album mit dem Namen "Animetal" via Sumerian Records veröffentlicht. Dazu gibt es zum Song 'Hide & Seek' ein neues Video.



Drummer Luka Vezzosi sagt zur neuen Platte:"We believe that Animetal is our most authentic release to date - a true fusion of who we are as individuals smashed together into a cohesive, high-energy experience. At its core, the music is still metal, but weve pushed the boundaries of borrowing and blending elements from other genres to make things even more dynamic, unpredictable and exciting. We hope listeners can connect with it and enjoy the ride as much as we had while writing it."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Animetal

2. Demon Child

3. Kanashibari

4. Bitter Embrace

5. Fate // Separate

6. Cybergirl

7. Incomplete

8. Stay 4Ever

9. Automaton

10. Hide & Sick

11. Torment

12. A Love That Slowly Died

