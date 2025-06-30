WHITE MANTIS mit neuer Musik

Sechs Jahre nach "Sacrifice Your Future" melden sich die bayerischen Thrash-Metaller WHITE MANTIS mit "Arrows At The Sun" zurück und stellen mit 'Nekrotornado' sogleich einen neuen Song aus ihrem zweiten Album vor, welches am 22. August bei High Roller Records erscheint.

Nekrotornado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EY8a0nCoBs4

"Arrows At The Sun" Album Tracklist:





01 Nekrotornado

02 Arrows At The Sun

03 Pass The Torch

04 Divide And Kill

05 Atavistic Power

06 Over Your Pale Bones

07 Toxic Sniper

08 Roboticator

09 Reality Exists

10 Altar Of Technology