WHITE MANTIS mit neuer Musik
30.06.2025 | 10:27
Sechs Jahre nach "Sacrifice Your Future" melden sich die bayerischen Thrash-Metaller WHITE MANTIS mit "Arrows At The Sun" zurück und stellen mit 'Nekrotornado' sogleich einen neuen Song aus ihrem zweiten Album vor, welches am 22. August bei High Roller Records erscheint.
Nekrotornado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EY8a0nCoBs4
"Arrows At The Sun" Album Tracklist:
01 Nekrotornado
02 Arrows At The Sun
03 Pass The Torch
04 Divide And Kill
05 Atavistic Power
06 Over Your Pale Bones
07 Toxic Sniper
08 Roboticator
09 Reality Exists
10 Altar Of Technology
