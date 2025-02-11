WARBRINGER: mit Schwert und Kreuz
11.02.2025 | 16:57
Am 14. März 2025 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue Album "Wrath And Ruin" von WARBRINGER. Mit 'The Sword And The Cross' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung.
The Sword And The Cross
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R22vrFJmQ4s
