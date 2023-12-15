WANDERING GHOSTS: Debüt-EP "Songs Of Hope And Desperation" veröffentlicht
15.12.2023 | 21:44
WANDERING GHOSTS ist eine noch recht junge Alternative-Metal-Band, die im Jahre 2021 in Erfurt gegründet worden ist. Am 24.11.2023 hat die Band in Eigenregie ihre Debüt-EP "Songs Of Hope And Desperation" herausgerbracht. Musikalisch ist es eine Mischung aus Doom Metal, Punk und Hardcore.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Fear Of Fear
Fighting My Demons
Sea Of Trees
One Of Them
It`s Not A Lake It´s An Ocean
Die EP ist bei Spotify verfügbar.
