Video von VORAATH

Der Videoclip von 'The Road To Samm Hill' aus dem aktuellen Album "Vol 1: The Hymn Of The Hunters" der Death-Metal-Band VORAATH aus den USA wurde heute veröffentlicht.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0mW2hxhOLE

