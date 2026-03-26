VOMITORY zeigt neues Video
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Aus dem Album "In Death Throes" hat VOMITORY nun, via Metal Blade Records, das Video zu 'Wrath Unbound' veröffentlicht. Der Clip ist auf dem YouTube-Kanal des Labels zu finden.
"In Death Throes" Trackliste:
01. Rapture In Rupture
02. For Gore And Country
03. Forever Scorned
04. Wrath Unbound
05. In Death Throes
06. Cataclysmic Fleshfront
07. Two And A Half Men
08. Erased In Red
09. The Zombie War General
10. Oblivion Protocol
Vomitory - Wrath Unbound (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kq-PdDuC2xo
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- vomitory in death throes wrath unbound
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