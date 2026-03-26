VOMITORY zeigt neues Video

Aus dem Album "In Death Throes" hat VOMITORY nun, via Metal Blade Records, das Video zu 'Wrath Unbound' veröffentlicht. Der Clip ist auf dem YouTube-Kanal des Labels zu finden.







"In Death Throes" Trackliste:





01. Rapture In Rupture

02. For Gore And Country

03. Forever Scorned

04. Wrath Unbound

05. In Death Throes

06. Cataclysmic Fleshfront

07. Two And A Half Men

08. Erased In Red

09. The Zombie War General

10. Oblivion Protocol





Vomitory - Wrath Unbound (Official Video)









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kq-PdDuC2xo

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: vomitory in death throes wrath unbound