INFERNAL ANGELS kündigt neues Album an
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Die italienische Melodic-Black-Metal-Band INFERNAL ANGELS hat für den 08.05.2026 sein neues Studioalbum "As the First Blood Fell
" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die Scheibe via Immortal Frost Productions, auf deren YouTube-Kanal bereits 'As One With The Void' zu finden ist.
"As the First Blood Fell " Trackliste:
01. Blood Chalice Ov Lilith
02. Rex Mortis
03. Apotheosis - Manifest Ov Black Light
04. Apophis - Chaos And Death
05. Adorned In Fire
06. As One With The Void
Infernal Angels - As One with the Void (ft. Adramelech / Inferno) (Official Track Stream)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC2VZKUqQj0
- Quelle:
- INFERNAL ANGELS Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- infernal angels as the first blood fell as one with the void
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