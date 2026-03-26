INFERNAL ANGELS kündigt neues Album an

Die italienische Melodic-Black-Metal-Band INFERNAL ANGELS hat für den 08.05.2026 sein neues Studioalbum "As the First Blood Fell " angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die Scheibe via Immortal Frost Productions, auf deren YouTube-Kanal bereits 'As One With The Void' zu finden ist.







"As the First Blood Fell " Trackliste:





01. Blood Chalice Ov Lilith

02. Rex Mortis

03. Apotheosis - Manifest Ov Black Light

04. Apophis - Chaos And Death

05. Adorned In Fire

06. As One With The Void





Infernal Angels - As One with the Void (ft. Adramelech / Inferno) (Official Track Stream)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC2VZKUqQj0

Quelle: INFERNAL ANGELS Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: infernal angels as the first blood fell as one with the void