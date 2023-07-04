VELVET VIPER ist der Meinung, dass nichts mit Metal vergleichbar ist.

... und das zeigt uns die deutsche Heavy Metal Formation VELVET VIPER mit der neuesten Single-Veröffentlichung zum Titeltrack. Das Album "Nothing Compares To Metal" erscheint am 21. Juli 2023 über Massacre Records.



Nothing Compares To Metal







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cf1HwUbBSxA

Quelle: Mona Miluski, All Noir, Massacre Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: velvet piper nothing compares to metal