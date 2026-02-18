VANDERLUST: Neues Album im April

Die italienische Prog-Metal-Formation VANDERLUST kündigt für den 17. April ihr neues Album "The Human Farm", ein Sci-Fi-Konzeptwerk, an. Ein Audioclip der ersten, digitalen Single 'Humanity 2.0 - The Human Farm' ist online.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUPFUoBm1Tc

