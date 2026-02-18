VANDERLUST: Neues Album im April
Kommentieren
18.02.2026 | 21:19
Die italienische Prog-Metal-Formation VANDERLUST kündigt für den 17. April ihr neues Album "The Human Farm", ein Sci-Fi-Konzeptwerk, an. Ein Audioclip der ersten, digitalen Single 'Humanity 2.0 - The Human Farm' ist online.
Die italienische Prog-Metal-Formation VANDERLUST kündigt für den 17. April ihr neues Album "The Human Farm", ein Sci-Fi-Konzeptwerk, an. Ein Audioclip der ersten, digitalen Single 'Humanity 2.0 - The Human Farm' ist online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUPFUoBm1Tc
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- vanderlust the human farm humanity 20 - the human farm
0 Kommentare