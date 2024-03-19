UNLEASH THE ARCHERS und die Geister im Nebel
19.03.2024 | 21:48
Am 19. Mai 2024 erscheint über Napalm Records das neue Konzept-Album "Phantoma" von UNLEASH THE ARCHERS. Mit 'Ghosts In The Mist' gibt es einen weiteren Höreindruck plus ein neues Video.
Ghosts In The Mist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYSHuCUegm0
