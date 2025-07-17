UNLEASHED: Auf die gefallenen Helden

Am 15. August veröffentlicht die schwedische Todesblei-Kombo UNLEASHED ihre 15. Studioplatte "Fire Upon Your Lands" bei Napalm Records.

Heute stellen die Jungs ihre neueste Single 'A Toast To The Fallen' vom kommenden Langspieler im Lyric-Video vor.

A Toast To The Fallen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bee9xTcLHqs

"Fire Upon Your Lands" Album Tracklist:

1. Left For Dead

2. A Toast To The Fallen

3. The Road To Haifa Pier

4. War Comes Again

5. Fire Upon Your Lands

6. Loyal To The End

7. Midjardarhaf

8. Hail The Varangians!

9. To My Only Son

10. Hold Your Hammers High!

11. Unknown Flag