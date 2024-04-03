TRANSATLANTIC mit Live-Video

TRANSATLANTIC - die Prog-Supergroup von Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt & Pete Trewavas - hat die Veröffentlichung von "Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind" via InsideOutMusic für den 26. April 2024 angekündigt.



Jetzt freut sich die Band, ein Video zu veröffentlichen, das sie bei der Performance von 'Lay Down Your Life' in der ersten Nacht des Morsfestes zeigt.



"Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind" Trackliste:



01-Into The Blue

02-In Held ('Twas) In I

03-Shine

04-We All Need Some Light

05-Overture/Whirlwind

06-The Wind Blew Them All Away

07-On The Prowl

08-A Man Can Feel

09-Out Of The Night

10-Rose Colored Glasses

11-Evermore

12-Set Us Free

13-Lay Down Your Life 05:00

14-Pieces Of Heaven

15-Is It Really Happening?

16-Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)



Lay Down Your Life (Live at Morsefest 2022)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm8EEu_CfsE

