TRANSATLANTIC mit Live-Video

TRANSATLANTIC - die Prog-Supergroup von Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt & Pete Trewavas - hat die Veröffentlichung von "Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind" via InsideOutMusic für den 26. April 2024 angekündigt.
Jetzt freut sich die Band, ein Video zu veröffentlichen, das sie bei der Performance von 'Lay Down Your Life' in der ersten Nacht des Morsfestes zeigt.
"Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind" Trackliste:
01-Into The Blue
02-In Held ('Twas) In I
03-Shine
04-We All Need Some Light
05-Overture/Whirlwind
06-The Wind Blew Them All Away
07-On The Prowl
08-A Man Can Feel
09-Out Of The Night
10-Rose Colored Glasses
11-Evermore
12-Set Us Free
13-Lay Down Your Life 05:00
14-Pieces Of Heaven
15-Is It Really Happening?
16-Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)
Lay Down Your Life (Live at Morsefest 2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm8EEu_CfsE
