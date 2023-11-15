TORRENTIAL RAIN zählt auf euch
15.11.2023 | 22:18
Am 17. November 2023 erscheint das neue Album "Digital Dreams" von TORRENTIAL RAIN. Nach 'Fountain Of Youth' und 'Digital Dreams' gibt es mit 'Count On You' eine dritte Auskopplung.
"Digital Dreams" Trackliste :
01-Fountain Of Youth
02-The Escapist
03-Count On You
04-Wanderers
05-Meant To Be
06-Faults Are Thick Where Love Is Thin
07-Aporia
08-Second Chances
09-Lighthouse
11-Eye To Eye
12-Digital Dreams
13-Monachopsis
Count On You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baYKLviEKls
- Tags:
- torrential rain digital dreams count on you fountain of youth
