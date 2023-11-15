TORRENTIAL RAIN zählt auf euch

Am 17. November 2023 erscheint das neue Album "Digital Dreams" von TORRENTIAL RAIN. Nach 'Fountain Of Youth' und 'Digital Dreams' gibt es mit 'Count On You' eine dritte Auskopplung.



"Digital Dreams" Trackliste :



01-Fountain Of Youth

02-The Escapist

03-Count On You

04-Wanderers

05-Meant To Be

06-Faults Are Thick Where Love Is Thin

07-Aporia

08-Second Chances

09-Lighthouse

11-Eye To Eye

12-Digital Dreams

13-Monachopsis



Count On You





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baYKLviEKls