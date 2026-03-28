TIMELESS RAGE: Mein Königreich wird kommen!
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28.03.2026 | 11:47
Am 27. März erschien über Metalapolis Records das Album "My Kingdom Come" von TIMELESS RAGE. Mit dem Titeltrack gibt es nun ein weiteres Video.
Am 27. März erschien über Metalapolis Records das Album "My Kingdom Come" von TIMELESS RAGE. Mit dem Titeltrack gibt es nun ein weiteres Video.
My Kingdom Come
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg4LjiXMLkU
Mehr über TIMELESS RAGE erfahrt ihr auf Linktree.
- Quelle:
- Band/Metalapolis Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- timeless rage my kingdom come
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