THUNDERMOTHER verbreitet Live-Feeling
30.08.2023 | 15:56
Mit 'Loud And Free (Live at Avicii Arena) (2023)' (vom 2022er Album "Black And Gold") schickt euch THUNDERMOTHER ein bisschen Live-Feeling ins Haus.
Loud And Free (Live at Avicii Arena) (2023)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DODzno8kdns
- Quelle:
- AFM Records / Band Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- thundermother loud and free live at avicii arena 2023
