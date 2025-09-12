THE RASMUS auf

THE RASMUS ist auf "WEIRDO TOUR" in Europa unterwegs. Special Guest ist THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT und als Support ist BLOCK OF FLATS dabei.



"WEIRDO TOUR" 2025:



11.11.25  (DE) Hamburg  Markthalle Ausverkauft

12.11.25  (DE) Berlin  Metropol

13.11.25 - (PL) Warschau, Stodola

14.11.25 - (CZ) Brno, Sono Centrum

15.11.25 - (HU) Budapest, Barba Negra

16.11.25  (AT) Wien  Simm City

17.11.25  (DE) München  Technikum Ausverkauft

18.11.25 - (IT) Mailand, Alcatraz

20.11.25  (CH) Zürich  Komplex 457

21.11.25  (DE) Karlsruhe  Substage

22.11.25  (DE) Saarbrücken  Garage

23.11.25  (DE) Frankfurt  Batschkapp

25.11.25  (DE) Köln  Live Music Hall

26.11.25  (NL) Utrecht, Tivoli

27.11.25  (BE) Antwerp, Trix

28.11.25  (FR) Paris, La Cigale

30.11.25  (GB) Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

01.12.25  (GB) Manchester, O2 Ritz

02.12.25  (GB) Cardiff, Great Hall

04.12.25  (GB) London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

05.12.25  (GB) Southampton, 1865

06.12.25  (GB) Nottingham, Rock City

