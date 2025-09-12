THE RASMUS auf "Weirdo" Europa-Tour
THE RASMUS ist auf "WEIRDO TOUR" in Europa unterwegs. Special Guest ist THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT und als Support ist BLOCK OF FLATS dabei.
"WEIRDO TOUR" 2025:
11.11.25 (DE) Hamburg Markthalle Ausverkauft
12.11.25 (DE) Berlin Metropol
13.11.25 - (PL) Warschau, Stodola
14.11.25 - (CZ) Brno, Sono Centrum
15.11.25 - (HU) Budapest, Barba Negra
16.11.25 (AT) Wien Simm City
17.11.25 (DE) München Technikum Ausverkauft
18.11.25 - (IT) Mailand, Alcatraz
20.11.25 (CH) Zürich Komplex 457
21.11.25 (DE) Karlsruhe Substage
22.11.25 (DE) Saarbrücken Garage
23.11.25 (DE) Frankfurt Batschkapp
25.11.25 (DE) Köln Live Music Hall
26.11.25 (NL) Utrecht, Tivoli
27.11.25 (BE) Antwerp, Trix
28.11.25 (FR) Paris, La Cigale
30.11.25 (GB) Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
01.12.25 (GB) Manchester, O2 Ritz
02.12.25 (GB) Cardiff, Great Hall
04.12.25 (GB) London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
05.12.25 (GB) Southampton, 1865
06.12.25 (GB) Nottingham, Rock City
