THE OSSUARY mit neuem Lyric-Video

Die italienischen Heavy/Doom-Metaller THE OSSUARY veröffentlichen am 23.05.2025, via Supreme Chaos Records, ihr viertes Studioalbum "Requiem for the Sun". Nach 'Far From The Tree' kommt jetzt mit 'Wishing Well' die zweite Auskopplung des Langspielers. Dem Song wurde bei YouTube ein Lyrik-Video spendiert.
"Requiem for the Sun" Trackliste:
01-Sacrifice
02-Altar In Black
03-Far From The Tree
04-Wishing Well
05-The Others
06-Requiem For The Sun
07-The Volume Of Void
08-Eloise
Wishing Well Lyric Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFJj-ehRKMM
