THE OSSUARY mit neuem Lyric-Video

Die italienischen Heavy/Doom-Metaller THE OSSUARY veröffentlichen am 23.05.2025, via Supreme Chaos Records, ihr viertes Studioalbum "Requiem for the Sun". Nach 'Far From The Tree' kommt jetzt mit 'Wishing Well' die zweite Auskopplung des Langspielers. Dem Song wurde bei YouTube ein Lyrik-Video spendiert.





"Requiem for the Sun" Trackliste:





01-Sacrifice

02-Altar In Black

03-Far From The Tree

04-Wishing Well

05-The Others

06-Requiem For The Sun

07-The Volume Of Void

08-Eloise





Wishing Well Lyric Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFJj-ehRKMM

