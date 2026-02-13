THE NARRATOR kündigt neues Album

Die Modern-Metalcore-Formation THE NARRATOR meldet sich mit neuem Material zurück. Am 8. Mai 2026 erscheint das zweite Album "Phosphor", das in zehn Songs den Spagat zwischen Hoffnung und Selbstzerstörung thematisiert, ein Soundtrack zur inneren wie globalen Erschöpfung.



Bereits jetzt gibt es mit der Single 'Stasis' einen Vorgeschmack.







"Phosphor" Trackliste:





01 Phosphor

02 Aurora

03 Modern Age Blasphemy

04 Stasis (feat. Avralize)

05 Pills From The Start

06 Agnosia

07 Two Lives

08 Dissection

09 Iron Grip

10 9010





THE NARRATOR - Stasis feat. Avralize (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K49aBEXRhtU

