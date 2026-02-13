THE NARRATOR kündigt neues Album "Phosphor" an
Die Modern-Metalcore-Formation THE NARRATOR meldet sich mit neuem Material zurück. Am 8. Mai 2026 erscheint das zweite Album "Phosphor", das in zehn Songs den Spagat zwischen Hoffnung und Selbstzerstörung thematisiert, ein Soundtrack zur inneren wie globalen Erschöpfung.
Bereits jetzt gibt es mit der Single 'Stasis' einen Vorgeschmack.
"Phosphor" Trackliste:
01 Phosphor
02 Aurora
03 Modern Age Blasphemy
04 Stasis (feat. Avralize)
05 Pills From The Start
06 Agnosia
07 Two Lives
08 Dissection
09 Iron Grip
10 9010
THE NARRATOR - Stasis feat. Avralize (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K49aBEXRhtU
