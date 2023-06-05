THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY covert KORN
Kommentieren
05.06.2023 | 15:54
Vom Album "1901 I The First Mother", das heute via Fireflash Records erschienen ist, gibt es direkt ein neues Video zu sehen. Mit 'Bind' veröffentlicht die Band eine KORN Coverversion.
Vom Album "1901 I The First Mother", das heute via Fireflash Records erschienen ist, gibt es direkt ein neues Video zu sehen. Mit 'Bind' veröffentlicht die Band eine KORN Coverversion.
Blind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4uqeJq8GZs
- Quelle:
- Fireflash Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- the modern age slavery 1901 the first mother blind
0 Kommentare