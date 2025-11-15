THE HARBINGER kündigt neue EP an
Die finnische Melodic Death/Doom Metal-Band THE HARBINGER hat für den 12.12.2025 ihre neue EP "Gates of Hell" angekündigt. Die neue Kurzrille wird via Iverse Records veröffentlicht werden, welche bereits den Appetizer 'Sleepless', auf YouTube präsentieren.
"Gates of Hell" Trackliste:
01. Sleepless
02. Fading Lines
03. Bleak Salvation
04. Hollow
05. Glass Walls
The Harbinger - Sleepless (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ruWLSsza5I
- Quelle:
- Inverse Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- the harbinger gates of hell sleepless
