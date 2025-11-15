THE HARBINGER kündigt neue EP an

Die finnische Melodic Death/Doom Metal-Band THE HARBINGER hat für den 12.12.2025 ihre neue EP "Gates of Hell" angekündigt. Die neue Kurzrille wird via Iverse Records veröffentlicht werden, welche bereits den Appetizer 'Sleepless', auf YouTube präsentieren.







"Gates of Hell" Trackliste:





01. Sleepless

02. Fading Lines

03. Bleak Salvation

04. Hollow

05. Glass Walls





The Harbinger - Sleepless (Official Music Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ruWLSsza5I

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: the harbinger gates of hell sleepless