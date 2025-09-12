TERRA ATLANTICA hisst das Segel
12.09.2025 | 11:05
Am 26. September 2025 erscheint via Scarlet Records "Oceans", das neue Album von TERRA ATLANTICA. Mit 'Hoist The Sail' hat die Band eine weitere Singleauskopplung samt Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.
Hoist The Sail
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f263Gw19lIQ
- Quelle:
- Angelo/Scarlet Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- terra atlantica oceans hoist the sail
