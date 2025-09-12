TERRA ATLANTICA hisst das Segel

Am 26. September 2025 erscheint via Scarlet Records "Oceans", das neue Album von TERRA ATLANTICA. Mit 'Hoist The Sail' hat die Band eine weitere Singleauskopplung samt Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f263Gw19lIQ

