STORM mit neuem Video

Gemeinsam mit FIXATION hat STORM in Form von 'Suffocation' einen neuen Song am Start.

Das dazugehörige Album des 16-jährigen Künstlers "Join The Storm" erscheint am 22. August und hat folgende Tracks am Start:

01. Join the Storm

02. Moonlight

03. Alien Perspective

04. Walking Dead

05. Asphyxiate

06. Suffocating (feat. Fixation)

07. Black Hole

08. Fame

09. Running from My Heart

10. Fever Dreams (feat. Snak The Ripper)