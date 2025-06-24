STORM mit neuem Video
Kommentieren
Gemeinsam mit FIXATION hat STORM in Form von 'Suffocation' einen neuen Song am Start.
Das dazugehörige Album des 16-jährigen Künstlers "Join The Storm" erscheint am 22. August und hat folgende Tracks am Start:
01. Join the Storm
02. Moonlight
03. Alien Perspective
04. Walking Dead
05. Asphyxiate
06. Suffocating (feat. Fixation)
07. Black Hole
08. Fame
09. Running from My Heart
10. Fever Dreams (feat. Snak The Ripper)
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- storm fixation oktober promotion
0 Kommentare