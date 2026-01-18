SLAVE ONE mit neuem Album

Die französischen Death-Metaller SLAVE ONE haben für den 20.02.2026 ein neues Album angekündigt. Unter dem Namen "The Seraphic Conspiracy" werden neun neue Songs das Licht der Welt, via Crypt of Dr.Gore, erblicken und zeigen, was die Truppe um Frontmann Tarvos Brádach seit "Disclosed Dioptric Principles" (2022) komponiert hat.







"The Seraphic Conspiracy" Trackliste:





01. A Sigil Traced With Coal

02. Daeva (Avestan Vortex)

03. Sulphur

04. The Seraphic Conspiracy

05. Ash-Covered Guru

06. The Adversarial Path Part I: Profane

07. The Adversarial Path Part II: Penitent

08. The Adversarial Path Part III: Theistic

09. Apräs Nus, Le NÇant

