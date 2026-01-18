SLAVE ONE mit neuem Album
Die französischen Death-Metaller SLAVE ONE haben für den 20.02.2026 ein neues Album angekündigt. Unter dem Namen "The Seraphic Conspiracy" werden neun neue Songs das Licht der Welt, via Crypt of Dr.Gore, erblicken und zeigen, was die Truppe um Frontmann Tarvos Brádach seit "Disclosed Dioptric Principles" (2022) komponiert hat.
"The Seraphic Conspiracy" Trackliste:
01. A Sigil Traced With Coal
02. Daeva (Avestan Vortex)
03. Sulphur
04. The Seraphic Conspiracy
05. Ash-Covered Guru
06. The Adversarial Path Part I: Profane
07. The Adversarial Path Part II: Penitent
08. The Adversarial Path Part III: Theistic
09. Apräs Nus, Le NÇant
- Quelle:
- Crypt of Dr.Gore Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- slave one the seraphic conspiracy
