SIGNS OF THE SWARM mit neuem Video

Das neue Album "To Rid Myself of Truth" steht in den Startlöchern, um am 22.08.2025 via Century Media Records veröffentlicht zu werden. Nach dem bereits online gestellten Tracks 'Hellmustfearme', kommt nun ein weiterer Appetizer auf die neue Platte. Mit 'Clouded Retinas' bekommen die Fans nicht nur einen weiteren Einblick in das neue Werk, der Song wird auch durch LORNA SHORE Frontmann Will Ramos unterstützt.







"To Rid Myself of Truth" Trackliste:01-To Rid Myself Of Truth02-Hellmustfearme03-Natural Selection04-Scars Upon Scars05-Chariot06-Clouded Retinas07-Iron Sacrament08-Forcing To Forget09-Sarkazein10-Fear & Judgment11-CreatorClouded Retinas (feat. Will Ramos) (OFFICIAL VIDEO)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8s7rlin0ejM