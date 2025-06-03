SIGNS OF THE SWARM mit neuem Video
03.06.2025 | 19:57
"To Rid Myself of Truth" Trackliste:
01-To Rid Myself Of Truth
02-Hellmustfearme
03-Natural Selection
04-Scars Upon Scars
05-Chariot
06-Clouded Retinas
07-Iron Sacrament
08-Forcing To Forget
09-Sarkazein
10-Fear & Judgment
11-Creator
Clouded Retinas (feat. Will Ramos) (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8s7rlin0ejM
Das neue Album "To Rid Myself of Truth" steht in den Startlöchern, um am 22.08.2025 via Century Media Records veröffentlicht zu werden. Nach dem bereits online gestellten Tracks 'Hellmustfearme', kommt nun ein weiterer Appetizer auf die neue Platte. Mit 'Clouded Retinas' bekommen die Fans nicht nur einen weiteren Einblick in das neue Werk, der Song wird auch durch LORNA SHORE Frontmann Will Ramos unterstützt.
- Quelle:
- Century Media Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- signs of the swarm clouded retinas to rid myself of truth
