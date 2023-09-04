SHORES OF NULL schiebt Video nach
04.09.2023 | 22:47
Die Doom-Band SHORES OF NULL aus Italien hat den Videoclip zu 'Darkness Won't Take Me' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "The Loss Of Beauty" veröffentlicht.
