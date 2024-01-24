SHORES OF NULL bei 70000 Tons of Metal

Die Death-Doom-Truppe SHORES OF NULL aus Italien wird bei der diesjährigen "70000 Tons of Metal"-Kreuzfahrt auftreten, wo sie ihr aktuelles Album "The Loss Of Beauty" vorstellen sowie ihren über halbstündigen Long Track 'Beyond The Shores (Of Death And Dying)' komplett spielen will.





