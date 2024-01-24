SHORES OF NULL bei 70000 Tons of Metal
Kommentieren
24.01.2024 | 22:39
Die Death-Doom-Truppe SHORES OF NULL aus Italien wird bei der diesjährigen "70000 Tons of Metal"-Kreuzfahrt auftreten, wo sie ihr aktuelles Album "The Loss Of Beauty" vorstellen sowie ihren über halbstündigen Long Track 'Beyond The Shores (Of Death And Dying)' komplett spielen will.
Die Death-Doom-Truppe SHORES OF NULL aus Italien wird bei der diesjährigen "70000 Tons of Metal"-Kreuzfahrt auftreten, wo sie ihr aktuelles Album "The Loss Of Beauty" vorstellen sowie ihren über halbstündigen Long Track 'Beyond The Shores (Of Death And Dying)' komplett spielen will.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- shores of null the loss of beauty beyond the shores of death and dying 70000 tons of metal
0 Kommentare