SAINT AGNES: Neue Single 'Song For Mia' veröffentlicht

Die Londoner Band SAINT AGNES hat am heutigen Tag eine neue Single mit dem Namen 'Song For Mia' veröffentlicht. Es ist die zweite Singleauskopplung aus ihrem neuen Album "Your God Fearing Days Are About To Begin", welches am 29.05.2026 via Spinefarm Records erscheinen wird.

Auch bei diesem Song ist die musikalische Entwicklung vom Alternative Rock in Richtung Industrial-Rock gut zu spüren. Das neue Werk wurde von Jim Pinder (SLEEP TOKEN, BRING ME THE HORIZON) gemixt.



Sängerin Kitty A. Austen sagt zum neuen Song: "'Song For Mia' is a tribute to my teenage best friend and our early teenage years  a tribute to the innocence of adolescence. We would spend our nights at each other's houses, hanging out, doing nothing with nowhere to go. We would often lay out on a trampoline in the garden, staring at the stars and dreaming about our futures. I was always looking forward, eager to accelerate my life and speed through those awkward years. I realise now that was the very best time of our lives  we were free and glowing with promise. Song For Mia is sweet nostalgia set to a pulsing beat."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Good Boy

2. The Ghost

3. The Father, The Son and The Holy Beast

4. The Beast

5. Song For Mia

6. Everything You Denied

7. The Blood Beat (Angel in the Marble)

8. Gods of War

9. Get Them Out

10. Where Do I Begin?



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fs5uhY4W9NE