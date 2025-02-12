ROBIN McAULEY und die Wunder der Welt

Rockröhre Robin McAuley (u.a. ex-McAULEY SCHENKER GROUP, ex-GRAND PRIX) veröffentlicht am 28. Februar sein viertes Soloalbum "Soulbound" bei Frontiers Music srl und stellt uns daraus den Song 'Wonders Of The World' vor:

Wonders Of The World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Orot0sPhZ8I