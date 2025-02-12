ROBIN McAULEY und die Wunder der Welt
Kommentieren
12.02.2025 | 15:28
Rockröhre Robin McAuley (u.a. ex-McAULEY SCHENKER GROUP, ex-GRAND PRIX) veröffentlicht am 28. Februar sein viertes Soloalbum "Soulbound" bei Frontiers Music srl und stellt uns daraus den Song 'Wonders Of The World' vor:
Wonders Of The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Orot0sPhZ8I
- Quelle:
- Frontiers Music srl
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- robin mcauley wonders of the world soulbound frontiers music srl
0 Kommentare