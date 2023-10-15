RIGORIOUS: nächste Auskopplung
Am 10. November 2023 veröffentlicht RIGORIOUS über Metalapolis Records ihr Debüt-Album "Night Of Retributions". Nach 'Children Of The Night' und 'Fight For Your Lives' gibt es mit 'Brothers Arise' die dritte Auskopplung aus dem neuen Album.
Hier die komplette Trackliste von "Night Of Retributions":
01. Victory
02. Lay With Me
03. Iron Wings
04. Fight For Your Lives
05. Brothers Arise
06. Children Of The Night
07. Ride Till We Die
08. Behind The Curtains
09. Lost
10. Power Of My Sword
Brothers Arise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28pSACcmdnU
