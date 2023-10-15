RIGORIOUS: nächste Auskopplung

Am 10. November 2023 veröffentlicht RIGORIOUS über Metalapolis Records ihr Debüt-Album "Night Of Retributions". Nach 'Children Of The Night' und 'Fight For Your Lives' gibt es mit 'Brothers Arise' die dritte Auskopplung aus dem neuen Album.



Hier die komplette Trackliste von "Night Of Retributions":



01. Victory

02. Lay With Me

03. Iron Wings

04. Fight For Your Lives

05. Brothers Arise

06. Children Of The Night

07. Ride Till We Die

08. Behind The Curtains

09. Lost

10. Power Of My Sword



Brothers Arise







