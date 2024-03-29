RHAPSODY OF FIRE hat eine schöne neue Hoffnung

Am 31. Mai 2024 erscheint über AFM Records das neue RHAPSODY OF FIRE-Album "Challenge the Wind" - der dritte Teil der der "Nephilim Saga".



Mit 'A Brave New Hope' gibt es heute eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.



A Brave New Hope







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGjMRYtbAWQ

Quelle: AFM Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: rhapsody of fire challenge the wind a brave new hope