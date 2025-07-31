PUTRIDITIUM mit Debütalbum
Kommentieren
Das finnische Death-Metal-Duo bestehend aus Jade Vanhala und Behemoth, alias PUTRIDITIUM, veröffentlicht sein Debütalbum "Fatal Offences". Die neue Scheibe kommt via Iron Blood and Death Corporation auf den Markt und wurde bereits mit dem Appetizer 'Horror Eternal' auf YouTube beworben.
"Fatal Offences" Trackliste:
01-Blade of Terror
02-Fatal Offense
03-Horror Eternal
04-Sick Mind and Sick Actions
05-The Reality of the Killer
06-Your Life Fades Away
Horror Eternal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8bW_YM7AXo
- Quelle:
- PUTRIDITIUM Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- putriditium fatal offences horror eternal
0 Kommentare