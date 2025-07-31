PUTRIDITIUM mit Debütalbum

Das finnische Death-Metal-Duo bestehend aus Jade Vanhala und Behemoth, alias PUTRIDITIUM, veröffentlicht sein Debütalbum "Fatal Offences". Die neue Scheibe kommt via Iron Blood and Death Corporation auf den Markt und wurde bereits mit dem Appetizer 'Horror Eternal' auf YouTube beworben.





"Fatal Offences" Trackliste:





01-Blade of Terror

02-Fatal Offense

03-Horror Eternal

04-Sick Mind and Sick Actions

05-The Reality of the Killer

06-Your Life Fades Away





Horror Eternal







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8bW_YM7AXo

Quelle: PUTRIDITIUM Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: putriditium fatal offences horror eternal